OIG Invests in Peltbeam, a 5G mmWave Technology Company

Optimal Investment Group (OIG) announced today a follow-on investment in Peltbeam Inc.

Peltbeam, based in Newport Beach, CA is a leading innovator in the communications industry, revolutionizing the implementation and usage of 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum. Peltbeam’s smart repeaters help unlock the full potential of 5G technology, transforming the way we connect and communicate in the digital age.

Led by CEO Shervin Odabaee and leveraging years of extensive research and development, Peltbeam has pioneered cutting-edge technology that addresses the limitations associated with the implementation and usage of mmWave spectrum. By harnessing the power of advanced signal processing algorithms and intelligent beamforming techniques, Peltbeam’s solution overcomes challenges such as limited range, signal blockage, and interference, which have traditionally hindered the widespread adoption of mmWave technology.

Managing Partner Joey Separzadeh stated, “While OIG typically does not invest in pre-revenue technology companies, the combination of an impressive leadership team, transformative technology and market potential made Peltbeam a special situation investment for us. OIG was the sole investor in the Series A round and decided to remain the only outside investor for the Series B round as well.”