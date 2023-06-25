Kate Vollum appointed as NFB Ontario Studio Producer

WEBWIRE – Friday, June 23, 2023

Executive Producer Chanda Chevannes announced today that Kate Vollum has been hired as Producer at the National Film Board of Canadas Ontario Studio in Toronto.

Kates career with the NFB began in 2007 at the Mediatheque in Toronto, where she gave stop-motion and documentary workshops to school groups. Soon after, she began working as a production coordinator, learning the ropes on many of the Ontario Studios most critically acclaimed films, such as Sarah Polleys Stories We Tell, Charles Officers Unarmed Verses and Chelsea McMullans My Prairie Home.

As Associate Producer with the Ontario Studio, Kate worked on many innovative projects, including Kat Cizeks Highrise; Souvenir, a collection directed by Indigenous filmmakers; and the series Otherly, created for Instagram Stories and co-produced with POV Spark.

Most recently, Kate co-produced Ever Deadly, an experimental documentary collaboration between filmmaker Chelsea McMullan and artist/activist Tanya Tagaq, which premiered at TIFF.

As a producer, Kates focus and passion is to champion emerging filmmakers, with an eye on films that push form and amplify underrepresented voices.

Im thrilled to welcome Kate Vollum as the Ontario Studios newest producer. Kate has been a valued member of the NFB team for 16 years, during which time she has contributed to many of the Studios most acclaimed and innovative projects. Kates vision for her project slate demonstrates her deep commitment to the NFBs mandate and the Ontario Studios priorities. Her passion for championing filmmakers voices and her deeply collaborative approach will benefit both the NFB and the wider documentary community. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside Kate in her new role as Producer at the Ontario Studio, said Chanda Chevannes.

I am also grateful for the NFBs producer hiring process, into which a member of the independent film community is invited, continued Chevannes. I would like to thank filmmaker Yung Chang for his commitment to this months-long process and for the high level of care and discernment that he brought to it.

About the NFB

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is one of the foremost creative centres in the world. As a public producer and distributor of Canadian content, a talent incubator and a lever for Canadas creative sector, the NFB produces nearly one hundred titles every yearfrom socially engaged documentaries and auteur animation to groundbreaking interactive works and participatory experiences. It was among the first cultural organizations to make clear commitments to gender parity; to launch an action plan with the goal of supporting Indigenous perspectives; and to establish concrete actions and targets that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition to serving as a reference point around the world for digitization and preservation practices, the NFB ensures the long-term conservation of its works as part of the audiovisual heritage of all Canadians.

