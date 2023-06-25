Giving a Major Facelift to Rap Playlists, GeOne Has Released ‘Was wäre wenn?’

Albig, Rhineland-Palatinate Jun 24, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Juxtaposing smooth and expressive vocals with a dreamy soundscape, the talented music virtuoso from Rhineland-Palatinate, GeOne has released his enthralling new single ‘Was wäre wenn?’. Having delved into writing songs since the age of 14, the artist draws influence from music legends like Bushido, Sido, and Ferris MC. A veteran in the field, the rapper grew up listening to genres like Eurodance and Electro Freestyle, which he now combines with elements of hip-hop and German rap. His newest release instills a sense of positivity in the ambiance and takes the listeners into a hypnotic trance of mellifluence, laced with just the right dose of tranquility and optimism, and emphasizes his motto: “Rap can do more than just offend and express frustration!”.

The minimalist, yet impactful layers of synth, bass, and rhythms backed by the enrapturing rise and fall of the artist’s vocals sweep the listeners into an enchanted zone that is hard to escape from, leaving a lasting impact in their hearts. The simple yet enveloping melody of ‘Was wäre wenn?’ reminds listeners of the works of Post Malone, and yet stands strong on its distinct sense of identity and creative authenticity. Aimed at presenting hip-hop in a positive and cultural light, the artist consciously isolates himself from messages that glorify violence, crime, and discrimination, and this expresses itself extensively in his songs, including those like ‘Ikone’ and ‘Esiex’. Check out these musical gems from the treasure trove of GeOne on Spotify. His songs are also available for streaming on YouTube, YouTube Music, and Apple Music. Follow him on Instagram for more updates.

