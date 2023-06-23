Hong Kong – Appointments to Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission

Appointments to Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission ***********************************************************



The Government announced today (June 23) that the Chief Executive has appointed Mr Carlson Tong and reappointed Mr Victor Dawes, SC, and Ms Melissa Kaye Pang as members of the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission (the Commission) for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, Ms Anita Fung Yuen-mei, a serving member of the Commission, will retire from the Commission on June 30, 2023.

“We wish to express our gratitude to Ms Anita Fung Yuen-mei for her invaluable advice rendered to the Commission during her term of office, and for her contribution to upholding Hong Kong’s judicial independence,” a Government spokesman said.

The functions of the Commission are to advise or make recommendations to the Chief Executive regarding the filling of vacancies in judicial offices, representations from a judicial officer concerning conditions of service referred to it by the Chief Executive, and any matter affecting judicial officers which may be prescribed or which the Chief Executive may refer to it.

The membership list with effect from July 1, 2023, is as follows:

Ex-officio Chairman

———–

Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal

Members

———–

Secretary for Justice (ex-officio member)

Mr Justice Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor

Madam Justice Carlye Chu Fun-ling

Mr Victor Dawes, SC

Ms Melissa Kaye Pang

Mr Carlson Tong

Professor Liu Pak-wai

Mrs Pamela Chan Wong Shui