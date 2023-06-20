Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from La Plata Partido of Province of Buenos Aires in Argentina suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from La Plata Partido of Province of Buenos Aires in Argentina suspended ******************************************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (June 20) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) about an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza in La Plata Partido of the Province of Buenos Aires in Argentina, the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products (including poultry eggs) from the area with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 110 tonnes of frozen poultry meat from Argentina in the first three months of this year.

​”The CFS has contacted the Argentinian authority over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the WOAH and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreak. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.