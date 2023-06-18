Robertson Beck Supports a Children Education Campaign to Prepare Young Students for Positive Financial Future

Robertson-Beck volunteers to reach more than 150 students during the educational campaign

Robertson Beck, an advisor-owned financial services company serving high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients, is pleased to reveal its commitment to helping a number of young students across the country to receive basic financial education through partnership with a local charity. The program, designed to encourage local youth to develop positive financial habits early in life, aims to highlight the importance of teaching children about saving, investing, and developing financial judgement. Children should know why money is a central part of life and how to deal with all aspects concerning financial issues. Throughout the campaign, a number of Robertson Beck volunteers will teach hundreds of children in classrooms and after-school programs and will organize financial education events in major cities across the country.

“Promoting financial capability is important at Robertson Beck, and our work to propel the campaign continues to be a highly impactful way for us to do it,” said Robertson Beck’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Teng. “Robertson Beck volunteers will spend time teaching children the basics of money, and we are excited to help build a brighter future of smarter investments. Supporting the communities that we serve is vitally important to us, and we are thrilled to lead this effort to reach as many young people as we can and help them build a sound understanding of the value and importance of managing their finances,” added Mr. Teng.

“Financial education is one of the most important foundations a child can have,” said Tony Hon, the president and CEO of the charity. “We are proud to partner with Robertson Beck in delivering outstanding projects that empower young people with the critical knowledge, skills, and resources they need for the future,” added Mr. Hon.

About Robertson Beck

Robertson-Beck.com is an advisor-owned financial services company serving high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Robertson Beck strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, including institutions, corporations, and wealthy individuals. Our advisors are experienced professionals with large and established advisory practices. Fully supported by an industry-leading infrastructure and never beholden to sales quotas, Robertson Beck advisors have proven track records and the shared goal of putting clients first. We are part of a true partnership in the business of providing trustworthy advice to our clients.