Jamaican-Canadian Rapper UZMAN Celebrates Gemini Season (@UZMAN1)

Jamaican-Canadian rapper UZMAN has produced and released a track centered around the current Zodiac sign: Gemini.

Toronto, Canada (PRUnderground) June 16th, 2023

From an early age, the veteran MC – who has done collaborations with the likes of Junior Reid, Jah Mason and others – has had an affinity to astrology, constellation star and zodiac signs. He has always read his horoscope and paid careful attention to his “Twin” Gemini mark. Furthermore, he is aware that there is a general belief that persons born between May 21st and June 21st have had somewhat of a stigma against them. On this new record – which is aptly titled Gemini – UZMAN attempts to address this unfortunate stain by pointing out some of their better qualities.

In spite of the fact that the tune’s main objective is to inspire Geminis, and possibly educate persons ruling under other signs about them, he is still hopeful that it will also be played at birthday celebrations annually. Hence, while creating the track he deliberately added trumpet and piano chords, which according to him, “set the feel good vibes.”