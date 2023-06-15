In Support of National Indigenous History Month in Canada NLL Launches ‘Every Child Matters’ Auction

Every Child Matters is an initiative bringing awareness to the forcible placement of Indigenous children in residential and boarding schools by the Canadian and United States governments from the 19th century to as recently as 1996 in Canada so that these mistakes are not repeated.

Fans and anyone who wants to support the initiative can bid on team-signed merchandise from NLL teams starting today through Friday, June 30, 2023, at 5pm ET. To bid on the items, fans can visit https://www.nll.com/auctions.

All funds raised from the Every Child Matters auction will be split evenly between the NLLs two non-profit partners, the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund in Canada, and the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition in the United States.

Available items range from team-signed Every Child Matters t-shirts to the Vancouver Warriors First Nations Night theme jersey.

The Every Child Matters logo was designed by Indigenous artist, Justin Gilbert of Kuvua Designs. The Warriors uniform, worn during its January 28th game against the Panther City Lacrosse Club, was designed by Heiltsuk artist, K.C. Hall.

The 2022-23 season marked the second consecutive year the NLL prominently featured the Every Child Matters movement across North America. For three weeks in January and February, every NLL team wore Every Child Matters-themed warmups and added a campaign-branded helmet decal for games. During halftime of each broadcasts, special segments ran discussing this topic and others relating to Indigenous populations across Canada and the United States.

Fans can still purchase Every Child Matters t-shirts through the NLLs official online stores, NLLShop.com and NLLStore.ca powered by Fanatics. For every t-shirt sold, the NLL will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund and The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. DWF provides education on the true history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada and the lasting impact of residential schools through their programming, partnerships and events that build awareness, education, and connection between all peoples in Canada.

About The National Native American Board School Healing Coalition

The mission of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) is to lead in the pursuit of understanding and addressing the ongoing trauma created by the United States Indian boarding school policy. NABSs work is centered around seeking truth, justice, and healing for survivors and descendants of Indian boarding schools.

