Artificial Grass, Fake Grass, and Artificial Lawns Company Eternal Lawns announce benefits of artificial grass

Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com would like like to explain the benefits of an artificial lawn.

Apart from it being a low maintenance option, there are many benefits to having artificial grass.

– Pet Friendly

– Children Friendly

– Weather Proof

– No Mud

– Allergy Free

– Green all year round!

From private gardens, public open spaces, roof terraces, school play areas and city centre offices, Eternal Lawns can meet your every need.

Artificial grass/fake grass is a great choice to brighten any space as its a practical and cost-effective solution.

We can assist with the supply and installation of artificial grass solutions built around you.

Covering Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Halifax, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire we have the best team to deliver a high-quality service.

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email on info ( @ ) eternallawns dot com dot

Address –

Eternal Lawns Ltd,

Bruntcliffe Rd,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LQ

www.eternallawns.com

###