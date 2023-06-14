New Payroll Service Quote Tool

Corporate Payroll Services (“CPS”), one of the largest independent payroll providers in the U.S. with over 7,000 business customers, has released a new online tool for anyone to get an instant quote for their payroll services.

After inputting information like how often they pay, how many employees they have, and any other options they need, the site will automatically update pricing and show the cost of running payroll each pay period. Common additional services may be selected which gives business owners a total cost to compare against other service providers.

Using the quote tool is free, and it may be accessed anytime at https://www.cpsgo.com/pq/ without entering any contact information. If users want a copy of the quote, they simply enter their email address to receive a copy. If they wish to speak with a company representative, users can call or enter their contact information.

CEO Joe Beverly said, “We designed this tool to be an asset for prospective clients to see how much they can save each pay period running their payroll and other HR services through Corporate Payroll Services. As shown by our Net Promoter Scores, our customer satisfaction ratings are much better than our major competitors, and many customers see substantial savings with us.”

About CPS: Corporate Payroll Services is headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA, with offices in four additional states and provides payroll services to companies in all U.S. states and territories. The company also offers business insurance, group medical plans, 401(K) plans, workers comp and other HR-related services. CPS has grown every year for the last 32 years and serves over 7,000 businesses from one employee to thousands of employees.