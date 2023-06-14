Baseball caps market to reach USD 24.17 billion by 2026, explains Vanessa Le Coultre

The Global Baseball Cap Market size was estimated at USD 16.46 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 17.49 Billion in 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.61% to reach USD 24.17 Billion by 2026. Vanessa Le Coultre who is a Swiss-born international brand expert, who’s working in the field of cap designing for the last 15 years with a family who takes care of the fabrication in Vietnam has decided to set up DesignYour Caps USA LLC after having conquered Europe and Australia explains the market.

The rise in demand for baseball caps across a range of applications, including professional and athletic events, as well as personal use, has driven the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of baseball caps among both genders has further propelled this growth. The North American region holds the largest share of the global baseball cap market in terms of revenue, with Europe and the Asia Pacific following closely behind.

Over the years, V. Le Coultre has worked with a wide range of clients, from small startups to large multinational corporations. Her expertise in branding and design has helped these companies establish a strong identity and stand out in a crowded market. “The caps market is now facing globalization more than ever. We are seeing a mixing of cultural identities in the brands, products and accessories”, says the expert.

From sportswear to business attire, discount to luxury, many different categories and segments make up this market. Many of these categories are worth millions of dollars in their own right.

Vanessa Le Coultre has been making waves in the world of the caps with her innovative and bold designs for the companies that need small quantities with full customization. She believes the apparel market growth is being driven by growing awareness about healthy lifestyles. “People are raising their interest in personalized products and accessories worldwide. They are looking for some unique and creative accessory”, says the brand designer expert.

This market has been changing with social networks, online shopping and the virtual world. That’s why she set out to develop a tower that she offers to her clients who want to sell more caps without the hassle of inventory management, staff and space issues. “Shops are getting less and less crowded, people are buying a cap on a whim to remember an experience, a moment in a great place. That’s where the tower makes sense. We propose it to our big clients like E11even, top of the hospitality, which trusts us for the production of all their caps since we arrived in the USA and which follows us in this innovative project of the tower. Installed in strategic locations, such as restaurants, receptions, airports, people will be able to virtually try the product through an app on their phone and purchase the cap with a QR code and it will arrive in the mail in a few days”, explains Vanessa.

To remain at the forefront of her field and continue to innovate her product, Vanessa added to her range of caps, the one with an NFC chip. This technology can enable manufacturers to create unique designs or collaborations with brands, artists, celebrities, and add a new level of exclusivity to their products. The consumer can have access to exclusive content or experiences related to his baseball caps. This could include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews or even access to special events. The introduction of NFC chips in baseball caps could bring significant innovation to the market and create new opportunities for business in the industry.

She has always believed in constantly evolving and adapting to the ever-changing society. During the pandemic that affected us all, she and her team had the idea of patenting a cap and removable mask combo connected to the cap so that the latter would not hurt the back of the ears. This success is no longer relevant, fortunately, since we were finally able to drop the mask.

Vanessa Le Coultre’s success has made her a sought-after speaker and consultant in the design industry. She has given talks and workshops around the world, sharing her insights and expertise with aspiring designers and entrepreneurs. When asked about her approach to design, Le Coultre emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and one’s vision. “Design is all about creativity and expression,” she said. “As designers, we have the power to shape the world around us, and it’s our responsibility to use that power wisely.”

About Vanessa Le Coultre

Originally from Verbier, a famous ski resort in the middle of the Swiss Alps, Vanessa is descendant of French and Vietnamese roots. After studying psycholgy and a beginning of career as a language teacher, she launched herself in the cap business with distant family having stayed in Vietnam. Developing this market in Switzerland, having proven herself in Tunisia in workwear, Vanessa decided to conquer the USA, the country whose people are fond of caps. Founder and CEO of House of Caps Group, Vanessa is proud to be one of the few women at the head of the most innovative caps manufacturer in the world.