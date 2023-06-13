Motion2AI Announced as Major Sponsor for CSCMP EDGE 2023

Motion2AI, the leading provider of vision-based AI forklift tracking and telematics software, is proud to announce their partnership with CSCMP as a major sponsor for EDGE 2023. Regarded as the premier conference for supply chain professionals, EDGE connects industry leaders and innovators through engaging networking and education sessions.

The event is scheduled to take place from October 1-4, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Motion2AI is excited to showcase its AI forklift tracking and telematics platform. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Motion2AI enables real-time tracking, monitoring, and optimization of forklift fleets, resulting in improved operational efficiency, enhanced safety, and increased productivity.

“We are delighted to be a major sponsor for CSCMP EDGE 2023,” said Scott Cubbler, CEO of Motion2AI. “This conference presents an invaluable opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the transformative potential of our vision-based AI forklift tracking and telematics software. We are dedicated to helping businesses optimize their supply chain operations and believe that our participation in CSCMP EDGE will contribute significantly to achieving this goal.”

CSCMP EDGE 2023 will feature a range of informative sessions, engaging workshops, and interactive exhibits, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and networking opportunities. With over 3,000 supply chain professionals expected to attend, CSCMP EDGE offers an unparalleled opportunity for sharing industry best practices, exploring emerging technologies, and forging strategic partnerships.

About Motion2AI: Motion2AI is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company that focuses on forklift tracking and telematics. Our solutions proactively prevent forklift accidents, reduce labor costs, improve fleet utilization, and help warehouse managers make data-driven decisions. To learn more, visit www.motion2ai.com.