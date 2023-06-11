Experience the Charm of Ashland: Stay at Stratford Inn!

Based in Ashland, OR, the boutique hotel Stratford Inn offers comfort with outstanding customer service. They offer 8 spacious rooms, some equipped with kitchenettes for your convenience. Other amenities include: A complimentary breakfast. 24-hour desk assistance. A 24/7 fitness center. Free Wi-Fi. An indoor pool and hot tub. A Shakespearean library.

The Stratford Inn in Ashland, OR, is a family-run boutique hotel that has welcomed travelers for over 40 years. They dedicate themselves to providing excellent customer service and ensuring guests have an authentic experience in Ashland. Visitors can enjoy all the unique attractions this destination offers as summer approaches. Enjoy your summer adventures with the best boutique hotel experience in Ashland, OR.

Ashland, OR, is your ideal destination if you love outdoor activities. Many options include hiking, biking, camping, and fishing. Emigrant Lake is a beautiful kayaking, swimming, water skiing, and picnicking spot during summer.

If you love nature, you can also enjoy biking and hiking in Ashland’s many parks and trails. Various trails in Ashland provide different types of terrain for those who want to do some serious mountain biking. You can visit Lithia Park or Grizzly Peak Trail if you prefer a more leisurely walk.

During summer in Ashland, OR, there are plenty of cultural activities to enjoy. One of the main attractions is the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which features classic plays and musicals performed in an open-air theater from late February to October. If you’re a fan of art, you should check out the Schneider Museum of Art to see some fascinating and inspiring prints and artworks.

Exploring the artsy town of Ashland can be followed by a visit to the numerous Southern Oregon Wineries, which is a must-do for adults. While basking in the stunning views of the nearby vineyards, they can delight in sipping their refreshing white wine.

Summer visitors have a variety of possibilities for endless summer fun. Guests can also enjoy the convenient location of the Stratford Inn, with easy access to shops, restaurants, and local attractions.

The Stratford Inn in Ashland, OR, offers an array of amenities to its guests that will make their stay comfortable and enjoyable. Guests can use free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, complimentary breakfast, an indoor pool and hot tub, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, and even a Shakespearean library. Unlike other hotels in Ashland, OR, the Stratford Inn has the perfect location for your convenience.

Plan your next summer trip to Ashland and stay at the charming Stratford Inn. You’ll have plenty of activities to enjoy while you’re there. The boutique hotel offers 8 guest rooms with king or queen beds, all equipped with Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, air conditioning, and coffee makers. Whether you’re traveling with friends or family, the Stratford Inn promises comfort and superb customer satisfaction. You can`t go wrong when you book these rooms for the summer.

For more information, visit their website https://stratfordinnashland.com/

