PODS® Phoenix Shares How Decluttering Helps Homes Sell Quicker

Before you put your home on the market, first clear the household’s everyday clutter that takes focus away from your careful home staging. PODS Phoenix offers tips for staging:

Declutter: Allow prospective buyers to see more of the home and less of what’s stacked up in it. When clutter is cleared and a home is staged beautifully, it helps potential buyers imagine themselves in the space.

Remove Half From the Property: As HGTV notes, when professional stagers prep a home for market, they often whisk away as much as half the owner’s furnishings, and the house looks much bigger for it.

Transform Rooms: Once you have spaces opened up from junk, rearrange furniture accordingly. Organize furniture, artwork, or other memorabilia in the visually appealing coordination of threes. If there’s more than three, consider storing items.

Focus on the Kitchen and Bathrooms: They have a lot to do with the resale value of your home. Replace vinyl flooring, refinish wood floors, or lay new tile for the maximum return on your investment.

PODS Phoenix moving and storage methods provide cost-effective ways to stage and sell homes:

Accessibility PODS will drop off a container and store it when filled.

Storage of Clutter On-site or off-site storage of all those large or unruly household items. Clear houses, yard, and other living spaces of personal items so the house structure shines through.

Flexible Solutions By storing items for staging with PODS, there’s the additional benefit of the container already being pre-packed and ready to move to the next house.

Help In Between Homes Often times a family will sell their house prior to closing on their new home. With a PODS container, they can store their belongings until they are ready to move to their next home, and bridge the previously stressful gap between homes.

Home staging is an incredibly important part of selling a home, said Steven Figueroa, Territory Manager PODS Phoenix. PODS moving containers offer the most flexible solution to pack away personal belongings to make way for a beautiful house showing. Plus, PODS storage options allow you a bridge solution to store your belongings while your home is on the market. Then after the sale PODS can easily deliver your container to your new home across town or across the country.

