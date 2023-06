Missing girl in Ngau Tau Kok located ************************************



A girl who went missing in Ngau Tau Kok has been located.

Tse Yee-lam, aged 15, went missing after she was last seen on Choi Hing Road on May 29 morning. Her social worker made a report to Police on the same day.

The girl was located at the junction of Dundas Street and Tung On Street in Yau Ma Tei yesterday (June 8) evening. She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.