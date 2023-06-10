Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Cheung Sha Wan (with photo) **********************************************************************



Police today (June 9) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Cheung Sha Wan.

Ng Hei-ming, aged 45, went missing after she left her residence on Broadway Street on June 5 afternoon. Her family made a report to Police yesterday (June 8).

She is about 1.5 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of fat build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeved T-shirt, dark trousers, black sandals and carrying a black crossbody bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8036 or 9020 6542 or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.