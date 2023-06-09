Litchfield Collective: The Premier Coworking Space in Myrtle Beach Opens for Summer Season

Revolutionizing Workcations: Unwind, Connect, and Achieve at Myrtle Beach’s Litchfield Collective

We are delighted to announce the summer opening of Litchfield Collective, Myrtle Beach’s premier coworking space. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, professionals, entrepreneurs, and freelancers vacationing in Myrtle Beach can escape their vacation chaos and tap into a hub of productivity and connectivity.

Litchfield Collective is set to redefine the ‘ working vacation ‘ concept by offering daily memberships starting at $39.95, along with discounted weekly and monthly options. With 8500 sq/ft of innovative workspace, individuals can choose from dedicated offices or shared workspaces while enjoying a serene beachside.

At Litchfield Collective, we understand the importance of a reliable internet connection. Hence, we offer blazing-fast internet to keep you connected with your work without interruptions. Our creative work environment is designed to keep your productivity at its peak while ensuring comfort and convenience.

Parking troubles at a tourist hotspot like Myrtle Beach? Worry not. Litchfield Collective offers ample free parking, ensuring easy accessibility and convenience for all our members.

And that’s not all. We’ve sweetened the deal with the Applewood House of Pancakes. Get your day off to a great start with a hearty breakfast, or take a lunch break at one of Myrtle Beach’s favorite eateries conveniently located within our premises.

At Litchfield Collective, it’s not just about working. It’s about creating an experience of productivity, networking, and leisure. Join us this summer, and transform your working vacation into an enriching journey.

For more information on our services and membership plans, please visit our website or contact us directly. Make your workcation a memorable experience with Litchfield Collective.

About Litchfield Collective: Located in the beautiful Pawleys Island, SC, Litchfield Collective is a state-of-the-art coworking space offering a unique blend of work and leisure. With a range of amenities and a vibrant community, it is the go-to choice for professionals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs looking for a productive working environment while on vacation.