Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Brace for Impact 46, Help Impact Children and Their Families in Haiti and North St. Louis

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, June 13, at their Ballpark Village location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Brace for Impact 46, a nonprofit organization that impacts children and their families in Haiti and North St. Louis by funding programs that build schools and hospitals, provide healthy meals, and create local jobs.

Nonprofits that join the Giveback Tuesday program through the Ballpark Village location will be unique, with a focus on giving back to the city of St. Louis and youth sports programs.

Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $359,185.00 to local nonprofit organizations.

Brace for Impact 46 will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to support its programs.

In North St. Louis, they have a partnership with Tabernacle Community Development Corporation in which they:

· purchase and renovate homes while employing local contractors to complete the work. This has provided 103 workers with steady jobs for the last five years.

· provide needed stable and affordable housing for children and their families. The families receive affordable rental rates and acquire life and social skills through community engagement, volunteerism for 2 to 4 hours a month, and quarterly interactive seminars/classes focused on their particular areas of needed development.

In Haiti, Brace for Impact 46:

· helps fund the school IDADEE, which educates over 400 students and employs 44 staff members.

· built IDADEE Children’s Home, which provides shelter, clothing, food, education, and medical care to 41 children.

· implemented the Breaking Bread program, employing 5 local women, feeding schoolchildren breakfast and lunch, and giving them take-home meals for the weekend.

· supports CHIDA, a medical center that cares for thousands of people in the community.

Former MLB pitcher Kyle McClellan and his wife Bridget founded the nonprofit organization in 2015. The number 46 comes from Kyle’s number from when he played for the St. Louis Cardinals. To learn more about Brace for Impact 46, please visit https://www.braceforimpact46.com/.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.