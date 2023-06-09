A-Team Group Names Winners of TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2023

A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards USA today. The annual awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.
This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Eric Karpman, an SME in trading technology and electronic trading.
The awards also included more than 40 solutions and services categories ranging from Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data, to Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Sell-Side OMS, Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets, Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider, Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications, and more.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2023. Thank you to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community that voted for its preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”
Best High Performance Network Services – BSO
Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets – oneZero
Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year – Eric Karpman, Independent Trading Technology Professional
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data -BMLL Technologies
Best Sell-Side OMS – Broadridge
Best Solution for ETF Trading – Broadridge
Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets – Broadway Technology
Best Buy-Side OMS – Charles River Development, A State Street Company
Best FIX Engine Provider – CoralBlocks
Best Solution for Options Trading – DASH Financial Technologies
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider – Droit
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making – Exegy
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution – FactSet
Best Provider of Broker Market Data – Fenics Market Data
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications – IPC
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool – ION
Best Smart Order Routing Application – LIST, an ION Company
Best Order Routing Network – LiquidityBook
Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform – MDX Technology
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler – NovaSparks
Best Solution for Workflow Automation – OpenFin
Best Low Latency Data Feed – Quincy Data powered by McKay Brothers
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed – Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Best Trade-Reporting Solution – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Best Sell-Side EMS – smartTrade Technologies
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading – Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Best Market Data Inventory Platform – VendEx Solutions
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy – West Highland Support Services
Best Overall Market Data Provider – Bloomberg
Best Alternative Data Consolidator – ExtractAlpha
Best Solution for Futures Trading – Trading Technologies
Best Solution for Energy Trading – ICE
Best Solution for Digital Assets Trading – Securitize
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venue – Sentimenti
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier – Dow Jones
Best Trading Analytics Platform – Trading Central
Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment – Glue42
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution – Voxsmart
Best Market Simulation Solution – Featuremine Corporation
Best Buy-Side EMS – FlexTrade
Best Solution for Equities Trading – Sterling Trading Tech
Best Solution for Commodities Trading – FIS
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System – Safran Electronics & Defense
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform – Pico – Corvil Analytics
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy – Adaptive Financial Consulting