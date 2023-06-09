A-Team Group Names Winners of TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2023

A-Team Group announced the winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards USA today. The annual awards celebrate excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.

This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Eric Karpman, an SME in trading technology and electronic trading.

The awards also included more than 40 solutions and services categories ranging from Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data, to Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Sell-Side OMS, Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets, Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider, Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications, and more.

Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2023. Thank you to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community that voted for its preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”

For more information on A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards – USA 2023 visit

https://bit.ly/TTIAwards or contact: Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com

Best High Performance Network Services – BSO

Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets – oneZero

Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year – Eric Karpman, Independent Trading Technology Professional

Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data -BMLL Technologies

Best Sell-Side OMS – Broadridge

Best Solution for ETF Trading – Broadridge

Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets – Broadway Technology

Best Buy-Side OMS – Charles River Development, A State Street Company

Best FIX Engine Provider – CoralBlocks

Best Solution for Options Trading – DASH Financial Technologies

Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider – Droit

Best Platform for Electronic Market Making – Exegy

Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution – FactSet

Best Provider of Broker Market Data – Fenics Market Data

Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications – IPC

Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool – ION

Best Smart Order Routing Application – LIST, an ION Company

Best Order Routing Network – LiquidityBook

Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform – MDX Technology

Best High Performance Data Feed Handler – NovaSparks

Best Solution for Workflow Automation – OpenFin

Best Low Latency Data Feed – Quincy Data powered by McKay Brothers

Best Consolidated Market Data Feed – Refinitiv, an LSEG business

Best Trade-Reporting Solution – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech

Best Sell-Side EMS – smartTrade Technologies

Best Managed Services Solution for Trading – Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Best Market Data Inventory Platform – VendEx Solutions

Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy – West Highland Support Services

Best Overall Market Data Provider – Bloomberg

Best Alternative Data Consolidator – ExtractAlpha

Best Solution for Futures Trading – Trading Technologies

Best Solution for Energy Trading – ICE

Best Solution for Digital Assets Trading – Securitize

Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venue – Sentimenti

Best Machine-Readable News Supplier – Dow Jones

Best Trading Analytics Platform – Trading Central

Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment – Glue42

Best Trade Reconstruction Solution – Voxsmart

Best Market Simulation Solution – Featuremine Corporation

Best Buy-Side EMS – FlexTrade

Best Solution for Equities Trading – Sterling Trading Tech

Best Solution for Commodities Trading – FIS

Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System – Safran Electronics & Defense

Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform – Pico – Corvil Analytics

Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy – Adaptive Financial Consulting