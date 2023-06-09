Hong Kong – Proposed pedestrian environment improvement works in Ngau Tau Kok gazetted

Proposed pedestrian environment improvement works in Ngau Tau Kok gazetted **************************************************************************



​The Government gazetted today (June 9) the proposed road works in Ngau Tau Kok, including the construction of a pedestrian subway for crossing Kwun Tong Road and Elegance Road, with lift and staircase provisions. This aims to enhance the connectivity, walkability and environment of pedestrian links in the area for facilitating the transformation of Kowloon East into another core business district.



Details of the proposal are set out in the Annex. The plans and scheme of the works are available for public inspection at the following government offices during office hours:



Central and Western Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

G/F, Harbour Building,

38 Pier Road, Central, Hong Kong



Kwun Tong Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

G/F, Eastcore,

398 Kwun Tong Road,

Kwun Tong, Kowloon



District Lands Office, Kowloon East,

4/F, South Tower,

West Kowloon Government Offices,

11 Hoi Ting Road, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon



The gazette notice, scheme, plans and location plan are available at www.tlb.gov.hk/eng/publications/transport/gazette/gazette.html.

Any person who wishes to object to the works or the use, or both, is required to address to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics an objection in writing, which can be submitted via the following means:



By post or by hand to the Transport and Logistics Bureau’s Drop-in Box No. 6 located at the entrance on 2/F, East Wing, Central Government Offices, 2 Tim Mei Avenue, Tamar, Hong Kong. The box is available for use between 8am and 7pm from Monday to Friday (except public holidays);

By fax to 2868 4643; or

By email to gazettetlb@tlb.gov.hk.

​A notice of objection should describe the objector’s interest and the manner in which he or she alleges that he or she will be affected by the works or the use. Objectors are requested to provide contact details to facilitate communication. A notice of objection should be delivered to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics not later than August 8, 2023.