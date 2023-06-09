Christ Church’s Signature Annual Gathering, Prayerfest 2023, Welcomes Thousands

The 10,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2023 on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, lead pastor and founder of the multicampus Christ Church, this event draws thousands from the region and around the world—in person and online—to pray for their communities, the nation and the world.

For more information on the event and the 40-Day Journey leading up to Prayerfest, access the event’s website at http://www.Prayerfest.net.

Christ Church USA is a diverse, non-denominational Christian congregation with campus locations in Rockaway, Montclair and Clifton, New Jersey.