FC Barcelona wishes Lionel Messi the best of luck in his new professional phase

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, June 7, 2023

On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the players father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the players decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Bara, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana.

President Laporta understood and respected Messis decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Bara fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Bara.