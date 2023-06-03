Hong Kong – Murder in Wong Tai Sin

Police are investigating a murder case happened in Wong Tai Sin yesterday afternoon (June 2), in which a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman died.



At about 5.15pm, Police received reports that two women were assaulted by a man with a knife in a shopping mall on 3 Lung Poon Street.



Police officers sped to the scene and found both women lying unconsciously on the floor. Sustaining multiple stab wounds, they were rushed to the United Christian Hospital. The 26-year-old woman was certified dead at 6.06pm and the 22-year-old woman was certified dead at 6.47pm.



After initial investigation, Police arrested a 39-year-old man for murder at scene. He is being detained for further enquiries.



A 12-inch-long knife in suspected connection with the case was seized at scene.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted later to ascertain the causes of their deaths.



Active investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon East is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 0095 or 5975 1031.