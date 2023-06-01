How to Write a Nonprofit Press Release in 7 Steps

In the dynamic landscape of nonprofit organizations, crafting a compelling press release holds the key to capturing the attention of local media outlets, generating awareness for your cause, and reaching a wider audience.

By effectively communicating your mission, achievements, and upcoming events through a well-structured press release, you can establish valuable connections with journalists, garner media coverage, and ultimately make a meaningful impact.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through seven essential steps to create a powerful nonprofit press release that resonates with both traditional media and digital platforms.

What Are Non-Profit Press Releases?

Press releases are a great way to get media coverage for your nonprofit organization. They can help you reach a wider audience, including potential donors, volunteers, and community members. By sharing news stories about your organization, you can raise awareness about your mission and upcoming events.

To get started, you need to hook the reader right from the beginning. Great media coverage for your nonprofit organization starts well before the press release. You need to tell a story that inspires, invites curiosity, or informs the audience. To do this, you must understand the basics of news writing and build relationships with journalists.

Why Are Nonprofit Press Releases Important?

Nonprofit press releases are an important tool for raising awareness and gaining media coverage for your organization’s mission, events, and achievements. A well-crafted nonprofit press release can build credibility, generate interest, and even inspire potential donors to get involved with your cause.

Now, let’s dive into the 7 steps to write a successful nonprofit press release. First, you need to write a strong lead that captures the reader’s attention. Then, you can add to your story and use the inverted pyramid method to structure your press release. You should also know your audience and select meaningful direct quotes that support your message.

We’ve included a nonprofit press release template that you can download and use as a guide. You’ll also find sample press releases and successful nonprofit press release examples to help you craft your own. Keep in mind that most nonprofit press releases should be one page long and include basic elements such as your organization’s mission statement, contact information, and relevant information about your new program or upcoming event.

Here’s an example of a nonprofit press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

XYZ Nonprofit Launches New Program to Help Homeless Veterans

[Organization Name], a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of homeless veterans, has launched a new program to provide job training and housing assistance to veterans in need.

According to [Executive Director’s Name], the new program was developed to address the growing need for support services for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. “We know that many veterans face significant challenges in transitioning back to civilian life,” she said.

The program, which is funded in part by a grant from the [Granting Organization], will offer a variety of services to veterans, including job training and placement assistance, financial counseling, and temporary housing. [Program Name] will be staffed by a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping veterans overcome the challenges they face.

“We believe that this program will make a real difference in the lives of homeless veterans in our community,” said [Organization Name] Board President [Name].

[Organization Name] is a [Mission Statement]. The organization has been serving the community since [Year Founded] and has helped thousands of veterans and their families. For more information about [Organization Name] and its programs, visit [Website URL].

Media Contact:

[Name] [Phone Number] [Email Address]

In this example, the press release follows the basic elements of a good press release format. It begins with a catchy headline and an opening paragraph that summarizes the main message of the release. It includes a quote from the executive director, which adds a personal touch and emphasizes the importance of the new program.

The release provides relevant information about the program, such as what services it will offer and who will benefit from it. It also includes background information about the organization, which helps to establish credibility and context for the reader.

The release includes a media contact section with the name, phone number, and email address of someone who can provide additional information or arrange an interview.

How To Write A Nonprofit Press Release (Step-By-Step Guide + Basic Elements)

A press release is a written communication that aims to inform members of the media about an organization’s newsworthy event, announcement, or development. It is a tool that organizations use to get media attention and coverage. In the case of nonprofits, press releases are used to announce events, fundraising campaigns, new initiatives, partnerships, and other important news related to their mission.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to write a nonprofit press release:

Catchy Headline

Start with a catchy headline that grabs the reader’s attention and summarizes the news you are sharing. Keywords: “nonprofit press release example,” “nonprofit press release.”

Strong Opening Sentence

Begin with a strong opening sentence that hooks the reader and provides background information on the organization and the news you are announcing. Keywords: “immediate release,” “nonprofit organization,” “raise awareness.”

Mission Statement

Provide a brief mission statement or summary of the organization’s goals and purpose. Keywords: “mission statement,” “nonprofit organization,” “target audience.”

Highlight Relevant Information

Include relevant information about the news you are sharing, such as the date and location of an event, the launch of a new program, or recent awards or recognition. Use bullet points to make this information easy to read and digest. Keywords: “new program,” “recently received,” “potential donors,” “event.”

Provide Additional Details

Provide additional details about the news, such as quotes from key stakeholders, statistics or research that support the announcement, or a call to action for readers to get involved or support the organization. Keywords: “relevant information,” “quotes,” “call to action.”

Include Boilerplate Information

Include boilerplate information about the organization, such as its history, impact, and contact information. This should be a standard format that can be used in all press releases. Keywords: “boilerplate information,” “organizational info,” “contact information.”

Final Sentence

Close with a final sentence or paragraph that summarizes the news and reinforces the organization’s mission and goals. Keywords: “final thoughts,” “nonprofit name.”

Include An Editor’s Section

End with an “Editor” section that includes contact information for media outlets to reach out for more information or to schedule an interview. Keywords: “media contact,” “department phone number,” “office phone,” and “cell phone numbers.”

Writing Style To Adopt For Non-Profit Press Releases

Use a third-person writing style and avoid using first-person pronouns (I, me, we) Write in short, concise sentences and avoid repetition Use a sales pitch sparingly and focus on providing relevant information and context Use language that is easy to understand and avoids jargon or technical terms Use a press release template to ensure a consistent format and style. Keywords: “nonprofit press release template,” “press release template.”

Example Of A Nonprofit Press Release

[Insert Nonprofit Name]

For Immediate Release

[Insert Catchy Headline] [Insert City, State] – [Insert Date] – [Insert Nonprofit Name], a [Insert Description of Nonprofit], is proud to announce [Insert News Details]. [Insert Mission Statement] [Insert More Details about the News] [InsertAdditionalDetailssuchasQuotes

Non-profit Press Release Template Download

Press releases are an important tool for nonprofit organizations to raise awareness about their mission, upcoming events, and recent achievements. By crafting a well-written press release, organizations can attract media attention, generate more media coverage, and reach a wider audience.

To help you get started, we’ve provided a basic Non-profit Press Release Template that includes the most important information and background information about your organization. This template can serve as a guide for crafting your press release and can be customized to fit your specific needs.

[Non-profit Press Release Template] [Immediate Release or Release Date] [Organization Name and Contact Information] [Organization Address] [Organization Phone Number] [Organization Website URL] [Headline: This should be a brief, attention-grabbing statement that summarizes the main point of the press release.] [City, State] – [Organization Name] is excited to announce [new program, recent achievement, or upcoming event]. This [event, program, or achievement] aligns with our mission to [insert mission statement] and will benefit [target audience]. [First Paragraph: Provide background information about the organization and the context of the news story or event.] [Second Paragraph: Include a quote from an executive director or spokesperson that highlights the importance of the news story or event.] [Third Paragraph: Provide more details about the news story or event, including key features and benefits for attendees or participants.] [Fourth Paragraph: Include information about how to register for the event, purchase tickets, or get involved.] [Fifth Paragraph: Conclude the press release by emphasizing the impact of the news story or event and inviting journalists and the public to learn more about the organization.] [Boilerplate Information: This should be a standard format that includes a generic place for relevant information about the organization, such as its history, mission, and current programs.]

For more information, please contact [media contact name and information].

By using this nonprofit press release template, you can create a well-structured and engaging press release that captures the reader’s attention and helps build relationships with journalists and the general public. With more media coverage, your organization can reach a wider audience and attract potential donors or community members to support your mission.

Nonprofit organizations play a critical role in society however, in today’s crowded media landscape, it can be challenging for nonprofits to get the attention they deserve. That’s where a well-crafted nonprofit press release comes in.

A nonprofit press release is a powerful tool that can help organizations raise awareness about their mission, initiatives, and upcoming events. In this article, we will explore some potential use cases of nonprofit press releases and provide you with 7 actionable steps to write a successful one.

One great example of a nonprofit press release in the healthcare public relations industry niche is the following:

[Headline]: Local Nonprofit Launches Health Initiative to Combat Childhood Obesity [City, State]: Today, [Nonprofit Name], a local nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles, announced the launch of a new initiative to combat childhood obesity. With funding from [Donor Name], the program will provide healthy meals and physical activity opportunities to over 500 children in [City].

Some potential use cases include:

Promoting fundraising events Announcing new programs or initiatives Highlighting success stories and impact Sharing research or statistics related to the organization’s mission Calling for volunteers or donations Responding to a crisis or negative news coverage Celebrating milestones or achievements

Here are seven actionable steps to write a successful nonprofit press release:

Define Your Objective And Audience

By understanding your goals and who you want to engage with, you can tailor your messaging to appeal directly to the right journalists and media outlets.

Craft A Captivating Headline

A strong headline can make all the difference in capturing the attention of busy journalists reading through a barrage of press releases.

Develop A Compelling Opening Paragraph

The opening paragraph of your press release should succinctly convey the most newsworthy aspects of your nonprofit’s story. Discover the art of crafting a compelling lead that entices journalists to delve further into your press release.

Provide Key Details And Supporting Information

Once you have captivated the reader with an engaging opening, it’s essential to provide them with the necessary information to fully grasp the significance of your nonprofit’s work. We’ll show you how to include relevant details, quotes, and statistics that strengthen your press release and lend credibility to your cause.

Showcase Real-World Examples And Impact

To make your press release resonate with journalists and their audiences, it’s crucial to showcase real-world examples of the positive impact your nonprofit is making. Learn how to effectively highlight success stories and demonstrate the tangible difference your organization is making in your community.

Utilize A Concise Single-Page Format

In the fast-paced media industry, brevity is key. Discover how to structure your press release to fit within a single page, ensuring that your message remains concise, focused, and easily digestible for journalists and readers alike.

Distribute and Follow Up

Learn effective strategies for reaching out, following up, and building relationships with journalists who can help amplify your nonprofit’s message.

By following these seven steps and tailoring your press release to your organization’s specific goals and audience, you can effectively communicate your message and attract more media coverage for your nonprofit.

FAQs

Q: How Do You Write A Press Release For A Non-Profit Organization?

Identify the purpose and target audience of the press release. Write a compelling headline and opening paragraph. Include relevant background information about the organization and the reason for the press release. Use quotes from key individuals within the organization to add credibility and depth. End the press release with the organization’s contact information. Edit and proofread for clarity and accuracy.

Q: How Do You Write A Press Release For An Organization?

Identify the purpose and target audience of the press release.

Write a compelling headline and opening paragraph.

Include relevant background information about the organization and the reason for the press release.

Use quotes from key individuals within the organization to add credibility and depth.

End the press release with the organization’s contact information.

Edit and proofread for clarity and accuracy.

