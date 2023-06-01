Georgia Embassy’s flagship education fair organized in Bengaluru eyed inflated demand from Indian medical students

The Embassy of Georgia, to accelerate the study abroad journey of Indian students, organized one of the largest foreign education fairs in Bengaluru at the Chancery Pavilion. This was the second edition of the flagship event that focused on providing strategic support to Indian students to study medical and non-medical courses at Georgian University and institutions.

The event was organized in Bengalure, followed by Chennai. It was attended by over

1000 12th grade pass students belonging to medical and science backgrounds. Around 11 universities from Georgia featured their course offerings along with providing on-the-spot admission consultation and scholarship benefits to students.

The fair witnessed the presence of many renowned professor to uplift the spirit of aspiring students. Dr. Ashwath Narayan C N, MLA, Malleshwaram, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ex-Minister for Higher Education; Electronics, IT-BT, S&T; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, was present there as chief guest.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Archil Dzuliashvili, the Ambassador of Georgia said, “We have got a tremendous response this time that even exceeded our expectations. The day-long fair served Indian students coming from different cities with an abundance of information. Our counselors from participating universities provided a holistic understanding of the courses and were instrumental in defining the study abroad roadmap for students.”

The education fair included the participation of over 11 Georgian Universities including Alte University, Caucasus International University, David Tvildiani Medical University, Caucasus University, East European University, European University, Georgian American University, Georgian National University SEU, Kutaisi University, Teaching University Geomedi, and the University of Georgia.

Georgia Education Fair worked as a one-stop go-to platform for students seeking to receive in-depth information about the courses of their interest. It curated exclusive opportunities for both Medical & Non-Medical streams to simplify the journey of pursuing higher education at leading universities of Georgia.

The most sought-after courses by Indian students at the fair included MBBS, Dentistry, Computer Science, Undergraduate Medical Doctor Program (MD), BBA, and other courses related to Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing and IT (Information Technology), Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence.

In its exclusive Admission Fair & Workshop, the Georgia Education Fair provided the students with an opportunity to interact in person with university representatives to build an enduring relationship with them. The event also provided comprehensive details on admission guidelines, courses, internship opportunities, eligibility criteria, scholarships, and fee structure.

Georgia boasts world-class universities with high-quality education and advanced teaching patterns. It offers student-friendly Georgian culture, lifestyle, and standard of living with great affordability.

Currently, more than 20,000 Indian students study in Georgia and the number is continuing to increase at an unprecedented pace. The safe and conducive environment for students has made Georgia one of the favorite overseas study destinations.