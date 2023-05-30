REVOLUTIONIZING COMFORT: YOU FIRST SERVICES AND TOPS FRIENDLY MARKETS UNITE TO UNVEIL LUBRICITY

You First Services, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is thrilled to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Tops Markets, a renowned retail leader in the region. This dynamic collaboration aims to bring Lubricity Innovations’ ground-breaking product to market, revolutionizing the industry with its unparalleled capabilities.

As consumer demands and market expectations continue to evolve, it has become imperative for businesses to stay at the forefront of innovation. You First Services recognizes this need and has strategically aligned itself with Tops Markets, a trusted brand known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Together, they are poised to transform the industry landscape with the introduction of Lubricity Innovations’ cutting-edge product.

Lubricity Innovations has emerged as a game-changer in the market, harnessing breakthrough technology to address a critical need within various sectors. Their revolutionary product offers unprecedented lubrication solutions that significantly enhance efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and extend the lifespan of mechanical systems. With its unique blend of advanced science and engineering, Lubricity Innovations is poised to become the go-to solution for businesses across industries.

The partnership between You First Services and Tops Markets brings together two powerhouses, combining their expertise, resources, and distribution networks to ensure the widespread availability and success of Lubricity Innovations’ product. Tops Markets, with its extensive network of stores and loyal customer base, will play a vital role in making this revolutionary solution easily accessible to consumers.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tops Friendly Markets to bring Lubricity Oral Spray to the market,” said Dr. Amanda Turner, CEO of You First Services. “Together, we are revolutionizing oral care by providing a long-lasting solution for those suffering from dry mouth symptoms. Prepare to embark on a journey of unparalleled comfort and relief.”Lubricity Innovations’ product not only offers immense value for businesses but also promotes sustainability by reducing energy consumption and minimizing the environmental impact of mechanical systems. By optimizing performance and reducing friction, this innovative solution contributes to a greener and more sustainable future.

As the partnership between You First Services and Tops Markets gains momentum, both companies are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences. With their combined efforts, they aim to exceed customer expectations, provide top-notch support, and drive positive change across industries.

To learn more about the revolutionary Lubricity Innovations product and the partnership between You First Services and Tops Markets, please visit https://youfirstservices.com/.

ABOUT YOU FIRST SERVICES, INC.

You First Services, Inc. was formed in May of 2013 for the purpose of acquiring and commercializing unique, healthcare-related technologies with high market potential. These technologies have been successfully developed in a research laboratory setting and have been subject to a full evaluation for commercial value potential with respect to formulations development, stability and safety testing, clinical trial completion, regulatory review, product manufacturing scalability, and product marketability.