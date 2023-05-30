Ilya Govyadko joins FasterCapital from the UAE

FasterCapital is glad to welcome Ilya Govyadko. Ilya has 1.5 years of experience in top-10 global strategic consulting firms developing strategies for global market leaders. Ilya has 4 years of successful CEO&CPO experience in IT startups that covers all product lifecycle phases, including idea, development, launch, scaling, and exit.

FasterCapital is expanding throughout the world. FasterCapital is looking for more mentors who are passionate about what they do and have the ability to motivate start-ups. For the compensation, FasterCapital leaves it to entrepreneurs and mentors to agree on (money and/or equity). FasterCapital only introduces suitable startups to mentors. People who find themselves good candidates as mentors for this position, can apply to FasterCapital’s mentors network online.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “Growing our mentors network is a great advantage for the entrepreneurs and mentors we are working with on a global level.”