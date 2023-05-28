Daniel Roth Supports the Central Texas Food Bank

Daniel Roth has recently contributed his time volunteering at the Central Texas Food Bank.

Daniel Roth, formerly of Myers Container LLC, has recently demonstrated his commitment to alleviating hunger in Central Texas by volunteering his time and resources at the Central Texas Food Bank. Roth has stepped up to support the local community in response to the increasing food insecurity rates in the region.

“I’ve always believed in the importance of giving back,” Roth stated. “No one should have to worry about their next meal. I am honored to support the Central Texas Food Bank in its mission to end hunger in our state. I hope my involvement will inspire others to do the same.”

The Central Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief charity in Central Texas, serving over 21 counties. In the face of increasing demand due to the ongoing economic crisis. In addition to its main operation of distributing food through hundreds of partner agencies, the food bank also runs targeted programs for specific populations. This includes the Mobile Food Pantry that delivers fresh produce to underserved areas, the Kids Cafe that provides nutritious meals and snacks to low-income children, and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) for seniors.

The organization’s innovative culinary training program also offers unemployed and underemployed adults culinary and life skills training to help them secure a better future. With the support of volunteers and donors like Roth, the food bank continues to expand its reach and impact.

Global executive leader, Daniel Roth Myers Container brings rich experience in executive leadership to his work inspiring the next generation of growth in multi-million dollar organizations. Mr. Roth is a strategic enterprise thought collaborator as well as a data analytics and operations innovator. He is the General Manager and SVP of Sales for Stavig Industries, LLC. Previously, he served the organization as Director of Sourcing and Supply Chain. Mr. Roth graduated from Portland State University with his MBA.

To find out more about the Central Texas Food Bank and how you can support their work, visit their website at www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

To learn more about Daniel Roth, please visit his Linkedin profile.