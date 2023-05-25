UCP of Central Florida Annual Gala raises $800K for education services across Central Florida

The 30th Annual Gala and Casino Royale Poker Tournament were held at the Caribe Royale Orlando this year and hosted by celebrity guests Rachael Harris from Netflixs Lucifer and RJ Mitte from Breaking Bad.

Its hard to believe that this event started as an Easter Egg Basket event and has now grown into a top-rated, celebrity-hosted fundraiser with a silent auction and three-course menu, said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. We outgrew our last venue so moving to the Caribe Royale Orlando offered us plenty of space to accommodate our more than 800 guests.

This years poker tournament winners were Jake Wilkins, in first place, Bennet Sebastian in second place and Jordan Flores in third place. This years gala theme, Night at the Museum, featured archaeology, history, space and sea life exhibits.

The fundraising activities were also an opportunity to honor dedicated supporters, Fishback Dominick LLP with the Jack Holloway Star of Gratitude Award and Attorney Doug Stanford with the Jackie Bailes Legacy Award.

Were thankful for the hospitality of their team and the generosity of everyone who came out and helped us surpass our goal, said Wilkins. Each year our poker tournament and gala help us raise money to continue providing quality education, support and therapy services to our 3,500 UCP students across Central Florida.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities.

###