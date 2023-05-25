Clash In The Burg Is Coming

A new franchise is entering the vibrant PA sports scene. Clash In The Burg is a monthly live pro boxing series starting June 1, 2023 in the Harrisburg-Hersey Area.

A new boxing franchise, Clash In the Burg, is entering the vibrant Pennsylvania boxing and sports entertainment market and is promoted by Lion Heart Boxing Productions, Ltd in association with Harrisburg’s Travel Champs. The monthly live professional boxing series will be held on the first Thursday of the month at various venues in the Harrisburg-Hersey Area of Pennsylvania, commencing with a Genesis event on June 1, 2023.

The Genesis episode of Clash In the Burg will be held at the beautiful and historic Forum Auditorium in Harrisburg, PA will feature a mouth watering main clash when 6’6″ Latin Heavyweight sensation and heavyweight prospect Martin Paredes (6-0) takes on Split-T Management’s Joe Jones in a big step up fight. Martin is the tallest fighter of Mexican heritage to grace the ring, oozes personality and has superstar written all over him. “Mighty” Joe Jones of Leesburg, Virginia, is a former Cruiserweight prospect who moved up to heavyweight and has a record of 14-8 with ten knockouts. Some of Jones’s key wins include a 1st round stoppage over previously undefeated Montez Brown (8-0) on April 20, 2019 and a 3rd stoppage of Heavyweight Contender Junior Anthony Wright on December 2, 2021. Heavyweight Eddie Chambers (43-5) was originally tapped as the main event but will feature on the second episode, July 6, 2023, in a comeback fight. A Former World Champion and perennial top ten contender Eddie Chambers (43-5) will be fighting in his home in state for the first time in fifteen (15) years.

The co-main event of Clash In the Burg will feature a clash of undefeated heavyweight prospects for the ages. LSU National Champion and football OLB standout Jarvis Jones (2-0) takes on former amateur standout and Puerto Rucan American Antonio Torres, Jr (4-0) while the Undercard will highlight Harrisburg Hersey area talent such as Angel Perez (7-0), his brother Montana (7-0), 6’20” Heavyweight behemoth Nate Bueno (Debut) and Cruiserweight Adrian Washington (4-1).

Rounding off the undercard, another member of the Split-T Management’s will seek to continue his winning ways when Lightweight Otha Jones III takes on an opponent to be announced in the feature bout. Otha Jones, of Toledo, Ohio, was a nationally recognized amateur standout and is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Says event coordinator Edward Bissau Mendy, “The Forum Auditorium is definitely the place to be on June 1, 2023 for exciting fights and great entertainment. With only 1,610 seats and not a bad seat in the house, one cannot find a more beautiful place for live professional boxing. Get your tickets while they last and come experience why we believe Clash In the Burg will become an immediate epic.!!!”

Tickets are reasonably priced at $100.00 for Ringside (Level 100) seats, $60.00 for Reserved (Level 200) seating and $30-40.00 for General Admission (Level 300 and Standing). Tickets may be purchased at the venue, online atwww.universe.com and at all Ticketmaster locations.

Doors open at 6:00 PM and the first fight starts at 7:00 P.M.

About Lion Heart Boxing Productions Ltd

Lion Heart Boxing Productions is an integrated and full-service global Boxing Sports and Entertainment company. Started in 2001, the company promotes and produces boxing events with the highest entertainment value. The company has promoted boxing events on five continents (North America, South America, Oceania, Asia and Africa) and has earned a reputation not only for the quality of its fights but also for its treatment of fighters. The company is an advocate of fighters’ right and supports a national boxing commission as well as a uniform set of boxing rules and regulations. The company is proud to be recognized as the promoter of choice for some of the top fighters.