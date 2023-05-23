Lorrie Kluck’s “Gateway to Citnalta” Enthralls Readers at the 2023 London Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, May 22, 2023

Awesome idea for young adults and kids. Taking the magic of mystery of our real world and turning it into something tangible and exciting for them. Honestly, really underhyped. Aaron, Amazon Review.

The science fiction and adventure book Gateway to Citnalta: Alfs Adventures Book One by Lorrie Kluck was displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the London Book Fair 2023. The book trade fair ran from April 18 to 20, 2023, at Olympia London, London, UK.

Get ready to embark on an incredible adventure with Lorrie Klucks Gateway to Citnalta, the first book in the Alfs[i] Adventures[/i] series. Follow the story of eleven-year-old Albert Leonardo Fitzgerald, also known as Alf, as he stumbles upon the discovery of a lifetime: aliens are living on Earth!

Alf, along with his brother, explores an ancient cave, finding petroglyphs and a mysterious golden disk. Legends suggest that the disk unlocks the Gateway of the Gods, a massive rock formation with a carved doorway that leads to a portal to another world.

With the power of the disk, the boys journey through the gateway, only to find themselves transported to a new location where they meet Citlalli, an alien girl who takes them on an incredible underwater adventure to discover three hidden cities on Earth, each guarded by a unique key.

But thats not all, as Alf must solve a riddle to find the missing keys, and once theyre returned to the gateway, a beacon will signal to the aliens who left the planet due to an asteroid that its now safe to return.

With twists and turns at every corner, Gateway to Citnalta takes readers on a thrilling journey through ancient gateways and petroglyphs, where the excitement never stops. Readers will surely be on the edge of their seats throughout the entire story, as Alfs adventures will leave them captivated and wanting more.

Join Alf on his incredible journey. Get a copy of Gateway to Citnalta: Alfs Adventures Book One by Lorrie Kluck on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Gateway to Citnalta: Alfs Adventures Book One

Author | Lorrie Kluck

Genre | Science Fiction

Publisher | CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform; 1st edition

Published date | July 5, 2018

Author

After twenty years working in education, Lorrie Kluck retired to fulfill a lifelong dream of writing books, beginning with the first book in the Alfs Adventures series, Gateway to Citnalta. Alfs Adventures was based on a summer school class she created about mysteries in the world because she really did not like teaching cooking classes.

When Lorrie is not working on her books, she spends her free time with her family, as well as crocheting, camping, and riding with her husband on their motorcycle.