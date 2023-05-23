Hong Kong – FEHD Weekend Bazaars to start from this Thursday

FEHD Weekend Bazaars to start from this Thursday ************************************************



A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said today (May 23) that Weekend Bazaars co-organised by the FEHD and local groups will start from this Thursday (May 25). Admission to the Weekend Bazaars is free and members of the public are welcome to join.

The spokesman said, “The Chief Executive announced in his 2022 Policy Address the Weekend Bazaars project to develop more leisure facilities and projects, and add variety to the activities of citizens, thereby fostering diversified local economic activities. Drawing on the experience of the Home Affairs Department last year, the FEHD will join hands with local groups to organise five Weekend Bazaars this year.”

The Weekend Bazaars in Sai Kung District and Tsuen Wan District will be held this week, while the Weekend Bazaar in Yau Tsim District will be held in mid-June. The information of the remaining two bazaars will be announced later. The bazaars offer a diverse range of activities, including performances, various booths providing food, shopping, games, etc, for members of the public to enjoy the weekend. Details of the events are as follows:

Sai Kung District Weekend Bazaar

Date: May 25 to 29

Time: 10am to 11pm

Location: Sai Kung Tin Hau Temple (Sai Kung Town Centre)

Tsuen Wan District Weekend Bazaar

Date: May 26 to 28

Time: 10am to 6pm

Location: Sha Tsui Road Playground, Tsuen Wan

Yau Tsim District Weekend Bazaar

Date: June 17 to 18

Time: 10am to 5.30pm

Location: Piazza of Kowloon Park, Tsim Sha Tsui

For details and relevant information of the events, please visit the FEHD website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/events/weekend_bazaars_2023.html).