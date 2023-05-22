Mount Irvine Capital Group Launches Healthcare Loan Programs, Led by CEO Aaron Alonzo

Mount Irvine Capital Group Launches Interest-Only Line of Credit, Term Loan, and SBA Loan Programs for Healthcare Practices.

Mount Irvine Capital Group, a leading provider of financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the launch of its new interest-only line of credit, term loan, and SBA loan programs for healthcare practices.

Under the leadership of CEO Aaron Alonzo, Mount Irvine Capital Group is aggressively providing much-needed working capital resources to physician practices and other healthcare businesses. With these new financing options, healthcare practices can now access affordable and flexible funding to help them grow and thrive.

“We are excited to introduce these new financing options for healthcare practices,” said Alonzo. “Our goal is to help these businesses access the capital they need to grow and succeed, and we are committed to making that happen.”

In addition to its financing programs, Mount Irvine Capital Group also offers a Business Success Program designed specifically for healthcare practices. This program helps practices develop their bankability profile, which is an essential part of securing financing. It also helps practices develop and implement a financial success model that can help them achieve their goals.

“We understand the unique challenges facing healthcare practices, and we are here to help,” said Alonzo. “Our Business Success Program is just one of the many ways we are working to support these businesses and help them succeed.”

For more information about Mount Irvine Capital Group’s financing options for healthcare practices, please contact them.

About Mount Irvine Capital Group

Mount Irvine Capital Group is a leading provider of financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. With a focus on providing flexible and affordable funding options, the company helps businesses across a range of industries access the capital they need to grow and succeed.

Mount Irvine Capital Group, LLC

848 Brickell Avenue

Penthouse 5, Suite E25

Miami, FL 33131

Phone: 305-419-5260