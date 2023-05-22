Hong Kong – HAD opens temporary heat shelters

HAD opens temporary heat shelters *********************************



The Home Affairs Department is opening 19 community halls/community centres as temporary heat shelters today (May 22).



The temporary heat shelters will remain open for people to take refuge from the heat when the Very Hot Weather Warning is in force. From 10.30pm to 8am the next day, the temporary heat shelters will also provide bedding and a sleeping place for people in need. The shelters are manned by duty attendants.



For further information, please call the department’s hotline before midnight on 2572 8427.



The heat shelters are located at:



Hong Kong Island:

———————



Central and Western –

Sai Ying Pun Community Complex Community Hall

3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex

2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun

Eastern –

Causeway Bay Community Centre

3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay



Southern –

Wah Kwai Community Centre

Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay



Wan Chai –

Wan Chai Activities Centre

LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai



Kowloon Districts:

——————



Kowloon City –

Hung Hom Community Hall

1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices

42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom



Kwun Tong –

Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre

71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin



Sham Shui Po –

Shek Kip Mei Community Hall

G/F, Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Sham Shui Po



Wong Tai Sin –

Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre

45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan



Yau Tsim Mong –

Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre

60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei



New Territories Districts:

————————–



Islands –

Tung Chung Community Hall

G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung



Kwai Tsing –

Kwai Shing Community Hall

Podium, Block 6, Kwai Shing West Estate, Kwai Chung



North –

Cheung Wah Community Hall

Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling



Sai Kung –

Hang Hau Community Hall

G/F, Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O Government Complex, 38 Pui Shing Road, Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O



Sha Tin –

Lung Hang Estate Community Centre

Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin



Tai Po –

Tai Po Community Centre

2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po



Tsuen Wan –

Lei Muk Shue Community Hall

G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan



Tuen Mun –

Wu Shan Road Community Hall

101 Wu Shan Road, Tuen Mun



Yuen Long –

Long Ping Community Hall

Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long

Yuen Long –

Tin Yiu Community Centre

Tin Yiu Estate, Tin Shui Wai



In addition to the above heat shelters, a number of community halls/community centres can also be used for taking refuge from the heat during their operating hours. For their address details, please browse the following document: www.had.gov.hk/file_manager/en/documents/public_services/emergency_services/List_CH_CC_Day_E.pdf.