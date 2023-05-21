Pikmin Bloom introduces new Event Challenges and Sneaker Keychain Decor Pikmin

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 19, 2023

With the weather getting warmer, its the perfect opportunity to step outside and enjoy the sunshine. And if youre looking for a fun and exciting way to make the most of your time outdoors, look no further than the new in-app Event Challenges!

From now until 11:59 p.m. local time on May 31, you can complete a series of challenge missions that will reward you with a variety of exciting in-app rewardsincluding gold seedlings that will grow into the adorable new Sneaker Keychain Decor Pikmin. These Decor Pikmin will have increased strength against all mushrooms, so they will be an invaluable addition to your squad. (This special ability will only last until the end of the event on May 31. After that, their strength will be the same as other Decor Pikmin.)

Note: Please use app version v68.1 or later for the Sneaker Keychain Decor Pikmin to display correctly.

How to participate

You can access Event Challenge mission details by heading to the new widget at the top of your home screen and exploring the challenge list. Each completed mission will earn you a reward, which could be petals, nectar, gold seedlings, or other valuable in-app items.

As you make progress in the challenges, youll notice the big flower at the center of the stage will start to bloom. And once the flower is in full bloom, youll be in for a treat: a guaranteed gold seedling!

The gold seedlings you receive from the Event Challenge will grow into red, yellow, blue, purple, white, winged, or rock Sneaker Keychain Decor Pikmin. Please keep in mind that theres no guarantee youll be able to get all seven types.

When you complete a mission in the Event Challenges, youll get a reward to collect on the widget. Please note that you wont be able to progress to the next stage until youve received the reward, so make sure to collect it before moving on.

New in the shop

Show off your style with the seven sneaker costumes for your Mii character, inspired by the Sneaker Keychain Decor Pikmin, available for purchase in the in-app shop during the event! These sneaker costumes will include special extra missions that will allow you to obtain a gold seedling that will grow into a matching Sneaker Keychain Decor Pikmin. To complete your look, get the new Mii Graffiti Jackets that perfectly complement the sneaker costumes!

