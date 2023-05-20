Quartz Properties Expands Leadership Team with New Hires, Doug Wilson and Jarrett Sullivan

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – May 16, 2023 – PRLog — Quartz Properties, a residential real estate development company specializing in offsite construction, is proud to announce the addition of two senior leaders to its team: Doug Wilson, Executive Vice President of Quartz Modular, and Jarrett Sullivan, General Manager of Quartz Transport.

Quartz Properties (https://quartzproperties.com/) develops attainably priced for rent and for sale communities using offsite, modular construction. Doug Wilson will lead Quartz Modular, Quartz Properties construction subsidiary, and Jarrett Sullivan will lead Quartz Transport (https://www.quartztransport.com/) , the company’s modular and manufactured home transportation and set business. The new hires will help elevate the organization and usher it into its next phase of growth.

Doug brings over 25 years of senior construction management and operations experience to Quartz Modular. He has held leadership positions in several organizations across the country, including Senior Vice President of Construction at Bettr Homes, General Manager for Zillow Offers, and National Director for IFM Restoration. He also served as Senior Director of Invitation Homes, a portfolio company of The Blackstone Group, where he oversaw the rehab, turns, and maintenance of over 16,000 homes. He is a licensed General Contractor in multiple states and a veteran of the Armed Forces. Doug’s wealth of knowledge and proven leadership will be an invaluable asset to Quartz Modular.

Jarrett brings over 15 years of leadership in finance, logistics and operations to Quartz Transport. He has held various managerial roles aimed at optimizing operational efficiency, automation, and scaling operations for growth. Most recently he served as Mortgage Operations Manager with fintech firm Credible, and Sales Operations Manager at tech-driven real estate services company, Spruce. Jarrett’s expertise will help Quartz Transport optimize its operations and deliver exceptional customer service.

“I am thrilled to welcome Doug Wilson and Jarrett Sullivan to the Quartz team in our Asheville office,” said Quartz Properties CEO, Joanna Schwartz. “Their extensive experience and impressive skillsets will undoubtedly enhance our operations, drive growth, and move Quartz closer towards achieving our goals. We remain committed to bringing attainably priced housing to market in Western North Carolina and beyond.”

Quartz Properties has several communities under development including Padgett Place in Black Mountain, NC, Cascade Ridge in Fairview, NC, and Belle Meadow in Asheville, NC. The company has several other projects in the pipeline and a development in Colorado, Quartz at Poncha Meadows. Quartz Modular serves as the General Contractor for Quartz Properties’ North Carolina projects.

Quartz Transport launched operations in spring 2022. The company services both Quartz Modular and third-party clients, including retailers, manufacturers, homeowners, and builders by transporting and setting manufactured and modular homes. Quartz Transport fills a gap in the current market and is poised for rapid growth.

About Quartz Properties

Quartz Properties is a modular-centric homebuilder that develops communities of attainably priced, modern residences in growth markets utilizing offsite construction. Launched in 2017, Quartz is expanding quickly and currently has several Build-For-Sale and Build-For-Rent projects under development in two states. Quartz is fully committed to realizing the cost, time, labor and environmental benefits of modular homes and strives to become the only national homebuilder who is exclusively focused on off-site construction.