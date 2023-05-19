Bryant Delafosse’s “Even the Losers” Fascinated by Readers at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, May 18, 2023

The coming-of-age, romantic comedy book Even the Losers: A Saga from the Summer of 1980 by Bryant Delafosse was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival occurred from April 22 to 23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

Even the Losers follows the life of Neil Thibodeaux, a seventeen-year-old boy who is forced to leave his familiar life and relocate to the dull town of Philton, which he compares to the butt-crack of the state. Although Neils father has arranged a job for him, he decides to work at a local cinema instead, where he meets CC, an older and more mature young woman who steals his heart.

Throughout the summer, Neil must confront difficulties at home as his family grapples with the absence of his mother. Simultaneously, the cinema experiences a boom in business due to the premiere of the eagerly awaited Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back. Neil struggles to be promoted to projectionist, undertaking new duties while discovering important lessons about the pursuit of love, friendship, and pursing his dreams.

The book is enriched by Bryant Delafosses personal experiences as a movie projectionist, adding a unique flavor to the narrative. The author skillfully paints a vibrant picture of the summer of 1980 with his vivid descriptions, transporting readers to that era. Those who enjoy coming-of-age tales and romantic comedies will thoroughly enjoy reading this captivating book.

This literary piece from author Bryant Delafosse is guaranteed to please readers with its skillful storytelling that captures their attention and imagination, leaving a lasting impression long after the book has been read.

Even the Losers: A Saga from the Summer of 1980

Author | Bryant Delafosse

Genre | Coming-of-age Fiction, Romantic Comedy

Publisher | Amazon KDP

Published date | May 22, 2020

Bryant Delafosse is a writer and filmmaker who was raised in Southeast Texas, educated at the University of Texas at Austin, and currently lives in Southern California. His previous novels include the thrillers The Mall, Hallowed, and Remember the Future.