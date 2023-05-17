Spy Ego Media and Chippewa Cree Energy Corporation Partner to Power Next-Gen Connectivity for Chippewa Cree Tribe with Fiber and Wireless Capabilities

3,400+ tribal members of the Chippewa Cree Tribes will be put on a path to stable and reliable fiber and next-gen wireless broadband solutions to empower economic opportunity, education, and public safety for rural areas

For decades, the Chippewa Cree Tribe and its reservation relied on obsolete dial-up connections or use mobile phones that usually came tied with costly data plans. Underfunded and marginalized, the Tribes couldn’t afford the upfront costs that service providers sought to put up infrastructure in the rugged terrain. All of that is set to change with the groundbreaking TBCP Grant Award. Spy Ego (SEMCOMM), the industry leader in delivering a broad spectrum of technological solutions is proud to announce that it will be partnering with the Chippewa Cree Energy Corporation (CCEC) to implement next-gen broadband capabilities to the reservation.

Using the TBCP Grant Award, Spy Ego will enable next-generation connectivity via Fiber and Tribal EBS spectrum to empower rural, underserved Tribal Members throughout the Reservation. The Chippewa Cree Tribe has 6,100 enrolled members and over 3,400 members living within the boundaries of the reservation who have yet to receive access to high-speed internet, but through this partnership, a new era will begin.

“The Tribal broadband grant will enhance economic development, small business capabilities and will also help with the education of our youth and young adults at the High School and College level here on the Chippewa-Cree Reservation” – Harlan Baker, Chairman, Chippewa Cree Tribe

“It’s an exciting opportunity to have better connection and communication for our future and it will be so helpful and useful to implement our first languages (Chippewa-Cree) in innovative ways.” – Loni Taylor, Councilwoman, Chippewa Cree Tribe and CCEC Board President

“Thanks to the vision of the CCEC board, Chippewa-Cree Council and the Funding agency, this grant allows this innovative communication system to take us well in to the future and it comes with a lot of pluses, starting with employment.” – Robert Belcourt, CEO, CCEC

SEMCOMM will build an integrated network of fiber, microwave, 4G, and 5G radio and core elements that will be handed over to the CCEC for continued management and service offerings to Tribal Members. The program will feature an extensive deployment of nearly 100 miles of subterranean fiber and wireless 2.5Ghz EBS spectrum (117 MHz) made available by the FCC specifically for tribal lands to license for broadband and wireless networking buildouts. The 400 Native American tribes awarded this spectrum in 2020 cover more than 12,000 square miles – often in remote or rural areas – and include more than 30,000 members.

Leveraging the CCEC’s extensive tribal resources and SEMCOMM’s extensive industry partnerships to drive a successful reservation-wide integration and operational capabilities, the TBCP Grant Award will allow the Chippewa Cree Tribe to adopt an innovative communication system to take them well into the future.

“By enabling access to Fiber, 4G, and 5G through CCEC’s trust and partnership with SEMCOMM’s technology and infrastructure partnerships, we will empower the CCT’s drive to become self-reliant and strategic” – James Gusman, CIO, Spy Ego Media | SEMCOMM

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to growth, the Spy Ego’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as they bring the future of connection to the Chippewa Cree Tribe.

