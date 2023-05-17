Entrepreneur Brian Mazza Establishes Strategic Partnership with SABRE

To add vast experience and knowledge of key categories, SABRE is excited to announce the strategic partnership with entrepreneur Brian Mazza as Director of Brand Partnerships. With a world class background in fitness, wellness, restaurants, hospitality, and fashion, Brian brings deep knowledge and experience in the verticals SABRE specializes in.

“Brian and I have worked together in many capacities over the last decade. He is a very successful entrepreneur and innovator in the same verticals as SABRE, so having him join us to round out our team and spearhead brand partnerships is a natural next step for the relationship,” Jay Siano, Founder and CEO of SABRE said. “SABRE has already solidified its position as the nation’s leading healthy lifestyle concept growth advisory firm; bringing Brian on as the Director of Brand Partnerships just brings everything to another level.”

Brian is an entrepreneur based out of New York whose primary passion has always been creating. With over 15 years of Hospitality and Fashion experience, he has co-created some of the Nation’s strongest brands. He took his love for fitness and complete life optimization to a new level with the formation of his community, High-Performance Lifestyle Training (HPLT), which specializes in providing IRL (in real life) experiences focusing on bringing out the best in every individual.

Brian is a high performer in every sense and strives to provide individuals and corporations an inside look at what it takes to operate on a high-octane level. From a young age he has always been a highly competitive athlete, and that drive got him a scholarship to play Division 1 Soccer at The University of Rhode Island.

In 2017 and 2019, Brian landed the cover of Men’s Health and has been featured in Men’s Fitness, GQ, Esquire, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fox 5, Cheddar, Channel 11, HLN, The Steve Harvey Show, and is a frequent contributor on various Food Network shows.

Most importantly, Brian is a proud father to his two boys Leo and Luke, and husband to CNN correspondent Chloe Melas Mazza.