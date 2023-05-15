New York & North Dakota Among States With the Worst Public Housing

Published by @prwirepro on May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 (AUSTIN,TX) – MyEListing.com, a free-to-use commercial real estate data, and listings platform, recently released a report illustrating the cities and states with the worst public housing. The report ranks each city and state based on its U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) physical inspection score conducted between 2018 and 2020.

According to the report, based on a scale of 0 (worst) to 100 (best), the five states with the worst public housing are:

North Dakota, with a 77.61 HUD score; Montana, with a 78.60 HUD score; Oklahoma, with an 80.29 HUD score; Iowa, with an 80.56 HUD score; and New York, with an 80.90 HUD score.

And according to the report, the five cities with the worst public housing are:

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC, with a 72.55 HUD score; Fargo, ND-MN, with a 74.00 HUD score; Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA, with a 74.48 HUD score; Ocala, FL, with a 74.88 HUD score; and Charleston-North Charleston, SC, with a 75.03 HUD score.

While designed to provide safe rental housing for low-income individuals and families, not every public housing complex cuts. And, while federal aid assists in the maintenance and upkeep of these complexes, those responsibilities are delegated mainly to local housing agencies.

“About 20,000 HUD inspections are conducted each year to ensure that families are provided with safe, clean housing,” according to the report. “However, federal involvement in public housing doesn’t guarantee that every unit provides safe and sanitary housing or is kept in good repair. This is evident by the regular physical inspections by HUD and the variety of scores recorded.”

The report also outlines the cities and states with the best public housing. You can read the full report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1517/cities-and-states-with-worst-public-housing/

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform helping real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. The site also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

