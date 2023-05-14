LaVida Massage® of Brighton, MI Celebrates Grand Opening

LaVida Massage of Brighton, MI, held a Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on May 10, 2023, and it was a resounding success. The event was attended by people from the neighborhood, members of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce, and the LaVida Massage Corporate Office Team.

The ribbon cutting ceremony, which took place at 12:30 pm, was a highlight of the event. Owner Vicki Wyatt expressed her excitement about the new location and the opportunity to promote relaxation, wellness, and rejuvenation in the community. When asked what she was most excited about regarding the new location, Vicki replied, “I love the fresh look and feel of our new space, and I’m thrilled that our staff shares in that excitement. We are looking forward to continuing to serve the Brighton community.”

Guests were treated to sample chair massages and mini skincare consultation. Refreshments were served, and attendees had the chance to win a gift basket of wellness items in a raffle. The event was an excellent opportunity for people to learn more about LaVida Massage of Brighton’s services.

The Center has 7 massage rooms, including one for couples massage, plus an esthetics room. First-time Guests can enjoy a discounted rate of $69.95 for a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session or LaVida Massage Signature Facial. LaVida Massage also offers a Benefits Program that allows Guests to benefit from a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session every month.

LaVida Massage of Brighton is open 6 days a week with extended hours. To book a session, Guests can call 810-229-0888.

About LaVida Massage

LaVida Massage is a unique Wellness Center that offers highly customized therapeutic massage and skincare services at an affordable price. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of their Guests through exceptional treatments, products, education, and customer care. For more information on owning a LaVida Massage Center.