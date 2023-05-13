Book on 15 Latin American artists is presented in Miami

Under the conception and editorial coordination of Venezuelan art curator and critic Katherine Chacn and Pan Paniscus Art Services, with graphic design by Olga Kelbic, this volume compiles the work of a group of artists from Argentina, Cuba, Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela. American curators Megan Carnrite, Jared Christensen, and Kelly Zhong―all MICA graduates―contributed critical essays on the work of the artists in this publication. The artists featured are: Juan Abuela (Cuba), Luis Altieri (Argentina), Morela Aviln (Venezuela), Julio Figueroa Beltrn (Cuba), Astolfo Funes (Venezuela), Maria Andreina Gonzalez (Venezuela), Luis La Rosa (Venezuela), Leonardo Moleiro (Venezuela), Rafael Montilla (Venezuela), Marianela Prez (Venezuela), Ileana Rincn-Caas (Venezuela), Felix Carmelo Rios (Puerto Rico), Rosario Rivera-Bond (Dominican Republic), Wuilfredo Soto (Venezuela), and Sandra Szkolnik (Peru).

According to Katherine Chacn South Florida, and particularly the city of Miami, is an extraordinary culturally-rich community formed by the gathering of dozens of diverse groups that hail from all corners of the globe. In the art field, the confluence of creators who different traditions, styles and narratives is notable. However, these artists―whether beginning or re-starting their careers―must be inserted into a new cultural environment. They need platforms that allow them to show and discuss their work, as well as engage with professionals conversant with current critical approaches. Exhibitions, publications, talks, and other vehicles are some of the ways that artists can become integrated into the dynamic and plural cultural environment of the United States. The book series 15 Latin American Artists in South Florida was conceived to contribute to this task. Artmiamimagazine.com

