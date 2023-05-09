Packer’s Pine Debuts Pine Tar Conditioner for Nature-based Hair Care

The original creator of pine tar soap is proud to announce its newest product: pine tar conditioner that skips harmful chemicals in favor of natural ingredients that hydrate and soothe irritated scalps.

Since 1869, Packer’s Pine has been creating nature-based personal care products. Derived from pine tar, they clean, protect, and invigorate the skin and hair without harmful chemicals. The company is proud to debut their newest product: conditioner that draws on the nourishing effects of pine tar to leave hair hydrated and manageable.

The new pine tar conditioner infuses hair with the same old-growth forest smell for which all their products are known and loved. Unlike other conditioners that are loaded with damaging chemicals, the new Packer’s Pine product is free of phthalates, sulfates, parabens, EDTA, gluten, silicones, PEG, petroleum, fragrances, or colorants. It’s safe for everyday use on sensitive scalps and color-treated hair.

While other products have jumped on the pine tar bandwagon, Packer’s Pine was the original creator of pine tar soap. Daniel Packer discovered the cleansing, therapeutic powers of pine tar while participating in the California gold rush. Back in his home town of Mystic, Connecticut, he began manufacturing pine tar soap bars, which became famous for their rugged, woodsy smell and hydrating, anti-inflammatory effects on the skin and scalp. Many people swore by the soap’s success as an insect repellent, including the Army Corps of Engineers, which used Packer’s Pine soap as their repellent of choice leading up to World War II.

Packer’s Pine products are for everyone, but they’re particularly popular among men who love their outdoorsy aroma. David Zelken, Packer’s Pine president, said that more men are catching onto the fact that conditioning is vital for everyone.

“While many hair experts say that men only need to shampoo their hair a few times a week, it’s widely recommended that they use conditioner as often as daily,” said Zelken. “The environment can be extremely drying to hair and strip it of its natural minerals, but conditioner can strengthen the cuticle and protect the hair shaft, leading to moist hair that resists breakage and appears shinier and thicker.”

Packer’s Pine conditioner is both vegan and cruelty-free. It comes in an 8-oz.bottle and can be purchased alone or bundled with the company’s other natural pine tar soap products, including shampoo, soap and body wash.

To learn more about Packer’s Pine hair conditioner, or how customers are using Packer’s Pine products to get relief from eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and dandruff, visit www.PackersPine.com.

About Packer’s Pine

Packer’s Pine is the original maker of pine tar-based personal care products sold worldwide since 1869. They source the highest-grade pine tar and pine oil, combining them with complementary ingredients to ensure a premium product of the utmost quality and performance.