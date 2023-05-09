Modern House Numbers Co-founder, Brandy McLain, Featured on Mid Mod Remodel Podcast

Modern House Numbers co-founder shares company backstory and design tips and trends for ordering and installing exterior modern house numbers on Mid Mod Remodel Podcast with host Della Hansmann.

Modern House Numbers has been helping homeowners and businesses nationwide add a modern touch to their homes and offices with high-quality numbers and letters in striking, modern fonts for 14 years. The growing popularity of the company’s unique address letters, numbers, and plaques has caught the attention of mid-century modern architecture enthusiasts, including Della Hansmann, architect and host of the podcast Mid Mod Remodel. She invited Modern House Numbers co-founder Brandy McLain to join her for Season 11, Episode 11, to discuss exterior design tips, focusing on house numbers that complement mid-mod homes.

Co-founders Rick and Brandy McLain always had a desire to be entrepreneurs. After finishing architecture school, they bought their first house in Tucson, AZ, which they immediately began remodeling. When it came time to add the house numbers, the couple could not find any address numbers for their house to fit their modern style, so they made their own. The McLain’s house number quickly gained the attention of neighbors and passersby, and the McLain’s realized they had their opportunity to start their own business.

“We had no idea that modern house numbers were so hard to find or in such high demand until we installed some for our house,” remarked Brandy McLain. “Excited at the prospect of becoming entrepreneurs, Rick and I seized the opportunity to go into business for ourselves and find the best way to deliver high-quality and great design for homeowners.”

On the podcast, McLain shared the reasons behind many of her and Rick’s manufacturing and materials choices. From the beginning, the McLains determined that their processes would be sustainable and their products would be durable. Choosing to make house letters and numbers from recycled aluminum increased the sustainability of their products, and the brushed finish provided a contemporary look that would not rust. Waterjet cutting also contributes to their ability to reduce waste.

“It is exciting when we can talk in more detail about our products and methods,” stated McLain. “A big part of what we do is to take the time to create timeless options that are carefully made for longevity. We have font, finish, and size options that complement any architectural style, including mid-century modern and can integrate with any trends. At the moment, many homeowners opt for six or eight-inch numbers. We’ve recently added Matte Brass as a finish option. We’ve seen a positive response and a surge in orders for numbers, letters, and plaques in this warm finish.They are quite popular for mid-mod projects.”

