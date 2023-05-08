Orale Mexican Kitchen Celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is a popular Mexican festival marking the Mexican victory over the French military, boosting the morale among the Mexican soldiers. Today, its celebrated with delicious, authentic Mexican food throughout North America, including at Orale Mexican Kitchen in New Jersey. They will observe the occasion with the most popular Mexican dishes and cocktails with a spring twist. Customers can enjoy the new Michelada Mussels or Crispy Pulpo paired with their delicious Margaritas y Mas.

Orale Mexican Kitchen invites Jersey City, Hoboken, and Morristown, NJ residents to join them for the Cinco de Mayo celebration. They promise a great time with friends and family while enjoying delicious authentic Mexican food created with a modern twist. They have also curated several specialty cocktails that pair perfectly with the flavor of Mexican cuisine.

Anyone interested in learning about the Cinco De Mayo celebration can find out more by visiting the Orale Mexican Kitchen website or calling 1-973-998-8061.

About Orale Mexican Kitchen: Orale Mexican Kitchen is an authentic Mexican restaurant serving delicious, modern fusion food at three locations: Jersey City, Hoboken, and Morristown, NJ. They have put a modern twist on traditional Mexican cuisine and offer fantastic signature cocktails that pair perfectly. Customers will enjoy a fun atmosphere as they dine on amazing food.

Company: Orale Mexican Kitchen

Address : 56 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Phone No: 973-998-8061

Email ID : events ( @ ) oralemk dot com

http://www.oralemk.com/

