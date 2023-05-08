MobiFin Joins Dubai Fintech Summit 2023 as a Sponsor

The Dubai FinTech Summit 2023 will set a global benchmark for the way enterprises and governments approach financial innovation. The summit consolidates Dubai as a rising FinTech hub, encouraging startup innovation and investment under its visionary leadership. MobiFin is a leading digital banking and payments platform. MobiFin was incepted 15 years back with the core focus of making payments frictionless, personalized, and secure. We are proud to be a trusted partner of some of the worlds leading financial institutions. MobiFin has helped customers increase retention and profitability by making banking and payments efficient and futuristic.

###