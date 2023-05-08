Hong Kong – Temporary closure of Hong Kong Velodrome

Temporary closure of Hong Kong Velodrome ****************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (May 8) that all facilities (including the Leisure Link Booking Office) of the Hong Kong Velodrome in Sai Kung District will be temporarily closed from May 21 to 29 to tie in with the “2023 Hong Kong International Track Cup”.

During the closure period, members of the public may use similar facilities at Hang Hau Sports Centre, Tseung Kwan O Sports Centre, Tiu Keng Leng Sports Centre, Tsui Lam Sports Centre and Po Lam Sports Centre in the same district.