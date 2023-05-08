Fieldcode Extends the Market Capabilities for its Clients with Access to Over 5000 Highly Skilled Technicians and Contractors Worldwide

Fieldcode, an innovator in providing smart field service management (FSM) software, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking service offering, providing organizations access to a vast network of more than 5000 highly skilled field service technicians worldwide. This exclusive new development offers unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and brand recognition for organizations.

On the importance of this exclusive service offering, Matthias Luebko, CEO of Fieldcode, said: “The access to an extensive network of professional field service technicians and IT contractors combined with our smart FSM software provides a one-stop solution for businesses looking to deliver top-quality services without the need for recruiting an in-house team. Our clients can confidently bypass the burdensome market-level management and significantly reduce the associated costs, as Fieldcode acts as their trusted single point of contact for streamlined operations.”

The Key Benefits of Fieldcode’s Outsourced Service Network Offering

The resources provided by Fieldcode undergo a rigorous vetting process and adhere to a proven onboarding procedure, guaranteeing consistent and high-quality service delivery. Its service portal ensures that businesses’ unique industry requirements are met with standardized yet tailored services. With Fieldcode assuming service level agreement (SLA) responsibility, organizations can eliminate the need for an in-house team.

Through Fieldcode’s FSM software and globally-available workforce, businesses can extend their service offerings and provide customers with timely, high-quality service regardless of their location. By eliminating the costs associated with recruitment and training, Fieldcode enables businesses to focus on core operations while benefiting from an extensive pool of skilled technicians.

Fieldcode simplifies workforce management by offering a centralized platform for global field service operations. Businesses no longer have to juggle multiple contractors or partners and navigate different time zones. With Fieldcode, they have a single point of contact for seamless coordination, ensuring efficient service delivery worldwide.

Furthermore, Fieldcode empowers customers with a digital customer portal, enabling them to stay informed about the progress of their service requests. Real-time tracking allows customers to monitor the status of each event and make necessary adjustments or reschedule appointments independently, resulting in a seamless service experience and enhanced customer satisfaction.

To learn more, visit https://fieldcode.com/en/why-us/global-onsite-service-network

About Fieldcode:

Fieldcode is a smart field service management (FSM) software provider that leverages 20 years of global field service expertise. The software streamlines operations and maximizes efficiency all in one seamless experience. Unlike traditional licensing models, its license-free, unique pay-per-event model significantly reduces cost. Moreover, the company’s software per se combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers’ CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive impact on the environment.

