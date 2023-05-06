New Geneva-Based Website Launches Comprehensive Guide to Life Insurance in Switzerland

We know that the Swiss pension system is one of the most successful in the world. The reason for its success lies in the three-pillar pension system in Switzerland. The state controls the first pillar, and it is compulsory for everybody. Employers control the second pillar, which depends on the individual’s earnings higher earnings have higher Pillar 2 benefits. A significant advantage of this pillar is accident compensation.

Individuals can control the third pillar. Subscribing to a Swiss third-pillar savings plan that ensures a more significant income at retirement. Furthermore, the most crucial advantage is that the beneficiary will receive a tax discount of 25% and 45% on pay, ensuring that the return is far higher than any other investment.

However, other benefits come with investing in a Swiss third-pillar savings plan. There is no cap on the amount that one can contribute to a 3B plan, and the funds can be withdrawn at any time for any reason, ensuring maximum flexibility. Furthermore, one can combine it with life insurance benefits.

