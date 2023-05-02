Diagnosing And Treating Tricuspid Valve Disease

by Dr.Nikhila Pachani, MD DM Cardiologist, HCG Hospitals Rajkot

A human heart has four valves in it. The Tricuspid valve is present between the right atrium and right ventricle. Tricuspid valve disease is a condition that affects the Tricuspid valve. When the Tricuspid valve doesn’t function properly, it leads to a range of symptoms and complications, causing Tricuspid Valve Disease.

Diagnosis of Tricuspid Valve Disease:

Tricuspid Valve Disease can be diagnosed through a wide range of tests and procedures. Some of them includes:

Physical Examination: For diagnosing the disease via physical examination, a healthcare provider listens to the heart with the help of a stethoscope and looks for signs such as an irregular heartbeat or abnormal heart sounds.

Electrocardiogram: Also known as ECG, it is a non – invasive test that measures the electrical activity of the heart. This test can help diagnose atrial fibrillation which causes because of irregular heart rhythms. This can be an alarming sign of tricuspid valve disease.

Cardiac Catheterization: This process is used to study the various functions of the heart. This test is done by inserting a flexible and thin tube into a blood vessel and threading it up to the artery or vein in the heart.

Echocardiogram: This process uses sound waves to create images of the human heart and helps to diagnose problems like Tricuspid Valve Disease.

Treatment of Tricuspid Valve Disease:

With the increasing technology and medication facilities, the treatment for the Tricuspid Valve Disease has been made a bit easier. However, the treatment depends on the severity of the conditions and the symptoms causing this disease. Some of the treatment options include:

Medications: Medications to regulate the heart rate and rhythm and diuretics to reduce the fluid build-up in the body can be used to curb this disease.

Transcatheter tricuspid Valve Repair: This procedure involves inserting a catheter through a blood vessel and repair the tricuspid valve. This is a minimally invasive procedure and is specially recommended for patients who are not ready for a surgery.

Surgery: One way to treat the Tricuspid Valve Disease is to replace or repair the tricuspid valve completely. This is only recommended for patients with severe symptoms or complications.

Watchful Waiting: Regular monitoring and changing the lifestyle of the patients such as less salt intake, recommending the patient to exercise daily is also an option for people whose disease are at initial stage. This helps to reduce the progression of the symptoms.

However, prevention is better than cure. While it may not be possible to prevent the disease entirely. But steps like maintaining a healthy weight, including fruits and vegetables in your diet, excluding smoking and exercising regularly will help improve your heart rate and reduce the risk of Tricuspid Valve Disease. It is a condition that can cause a range of complications, but with proper diagnosis and treatment, it can be managed effectively.

Healthcare providers will recommend a variety of tests and procedures to diagnose the condition. The treatment procedures might include medications, surgery or minimally invasive procedures but considering today’s lifestyle, it is always recommended that individuals should take effective steps towards the initial stage of their lives to reduce the risk of developing the condition of Tricuspid Valve Disease.